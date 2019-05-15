Milwaukee Brewers (25-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-17, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Milwaukee will play at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday.

The Phillies are 15-8 in home games. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 9.3.

The Brewers are 9-11 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 16, averaging one every 8.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and has 35 RBIs. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-34 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 47 hits and is batting .264. Mike Moustakas is 8-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (right biceps tendinitis), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (right wrist strain).