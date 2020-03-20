One of Minneapolis' biggest traffic headaches also continues to be among its most under-investigated.

In 2019, police responded to more than 4,000 hit-and-run complaints but made arrests in only less than 1% of the cases, according to data collected by the Star Tribune.

Department officials and some City Council members blamed the low clearance rate at least partly on the absence of a dedicated traffic unit to patrol high-collision areas and crack down on drunken, distracted and speeding drivers. Ward 13 Councilmember Linea Palmisano wonders how the city plans to enforce new speeding laws without a greater police presence.

"I wish we could look at our roadways better for pure safety," Palmisano said. Her colleagues on the public safety committee outvoted her this month to reject applying for a $1.3 million federal grant to help pay for 10 additional traffic officers. "It is frustrating, that if you look at crash data, that we're only going to make something better after somebody's been injured."

The low rate of arrests in minor hit-and-runs also comes as the department is grappling to define its role in road safety. There's debate over whether traffic cameras and better-engineered roads might do more to keep travelers safer than by adding officers.

MPD stopped investigating most hit-and-runs after 2012, when staff cuts forced its traffic unit to focus on more serious crashes. The policy is spelled out on the department's website: "Only hit-and-run cases with serious injuries or fatalities are investigated."

A Star Tribune analysis found that hit-and-run suspects were arrested at similar percentages in each of the five police precincts, although the 5th in southwest Minneapolis had the lowest rate. As the number of incidents has slowly fallen in each of the past two years, so has the percentage of cases that led to arrests, the analysis found. In 2019, police arrested a suspect in only 31 of 4,234 cases, for a rate of 0.7%.

In the past five years, police made an arrest in 1,374 of 20,139 hit-and-run cases, a rate of about 7%. With injuries involved, the arrest rate rose to 10%. Citywide, both the number of hit-and-runs and arrest rates peaked in 2017; police arrested someone in at 15% of the nearly 5,000 cases that year.

Officials cautioned the analysis is preliminary, because an undetermined number of cases may yet be solved.

Research suggests that alcohol and drugs factor in to both the accidents and the motorists' decisions to flee.

Some absconders may fear they have more to lose by waiting for police to arrive — for example, those with a suspended license, lapsed insurance or an arrest warrant, said Subasish Das, an associate researcher at Texas A&M University's Transportation Institute. Das said other variables that affect flight from the scene include the time of the crash, weather, traffic conditions and the driver's age and gender.

'Vision Zero'

According to the Star Tribune analysis, hit-and-run hot spots include pockets of Uptown and the N. Penn Avenue corridor between 16th and 33rd avenues. Cases tended to peak in January and February.

The findings come as the city embarks on an ambitious campaign to promote traffic safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Earlier this month, officials announced that the speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets and 20 mph on residential streets starting next year, as part of the Vision Zero initiative. That program, modeled after similar efforts in other U.S. cities, aims at eliminating traffic deaths on city streets by 2027 through better in street design, enforcement and education.

From 2007 to 2016, an average of 11 people died and 84 were severely hurt each year in crashes on city streets. According to an earlier city study, the top five behaviors leading to accidents on Minneapolis streets are all related to traffic violations: speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, running red lights and unsafe turning.

Ethan Fawley, Vision Zero's coordinator, said in an earlier interview that research found motorists adjusted to new speed limits without changes in enforcement. He added that expanding the pool of licensed drivers will make city streets safer — in part, by increasing the likelihood that motorists won't flee a crash scene.

"So, for example, we hear and recognize that you can't get driver's education anywhere in north Minneapolis. The high school programs are in other parts of the city," Fawley said.

'I'm out of a van'

Councilmember Phillipe Cunningham has pushed to bring back the traffic unit after receiving frequent driving-related complaints from residents of his North Side ward. At the same time, he worries that more enforcement as it's historically been done will only lead to more minority drivers being stopped and searched by police.

"That is very challenging territory because that means we have to really rethink what traffic enforcement looks like in a way that furthers road safety rather than simply criminalizing black and brown people," Cunningham said in an interview earlier this year.

Police officials counter by arguing that the department has moved from the "stop anything that moves" style of enforcement in favor of a more surgical and date-driven approach. In fact, stops dropped by nearly 70% between 2010 and 2017 — from roughly 92,400 stops to 29,150. Still, resistance to stepped-up enforcement has risen in recent years. For instance, a budget proposal to add three officers to the unit was rejected in December.

The department's four traffic investigators — 20 fewer than it had in the late 1990s — are not only responsible for hit-and-run cases but also charged with reviewing all police pursuits and investigating crashes involving police and other city vehicles. (Fatalities are usually handled by the Homicide Unit.)

These days, most minor crashes, hit-and-run or otherwise, fall to patrol officers. All precincts have dedicated "traffic response cars" that handle citizen complaints about drivers blowing through stop signs or speeding through alleys where children play, but otherwise do little enforcement on their own.

That means that cases without an injury often go uninvestigated.

Pat Netka, a cabinetmaker and longtime North Sider, knows firsthand the frustration of finding one's vehicle with a newly dented bumper or smashed side-view mirror — and the perpetrator nowhere to be found. Last October, an uninsured and unlicensed driver from another state smashed into his van as it sat parked outside Netka's home in the 4200 of N. Sheridan Avenue. He said his liability insurance wouldn't pay for repairs.

While things could've turned out worse, Netka said, the experience left him bitter.

"I was kinda pissed. I said, 'How come nobody got arrested?' " Netka recalled telling responding officers. "I'm out of a van."

Staff writers MaryJo Webster and Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.