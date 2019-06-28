ROMULUS, Mich. — Police say they arrested a dozen young people after several fights broke out at a suburban Detroit fireworks display.
Crowds gathered Thursday night for the fireworks in Romulus, where police say nine juveniles and three young adults were taken into custody.
Police say several juveniles lit fireworks in crowds of people.
There were no reports of injuries, but officers had swarmed an area where people were watching the fireworks near Romulus Middle School where fights were reported.
Several police agencies from surrounding communities assisted Romulus police.
The display took place a week before the Independence Day holiday.
