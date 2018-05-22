DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — At least 10 women's rights activists — seven women and three men — are being interrogated and held without access to a lawyer in Saudi Arabia.

That's according to people familiar with the arrests who say the activists were allowed just one phone call to worried relatives a week ago, and that one of the women has been held entirely incommunicado.

People familiar with the arrests spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussion.

The arrests began a week ago when police detained the activists in the capital, Riyadh, and transferred them to Jiddah. Their exact whereabouts are unknown.

Several of the women detained have pushed to a lift a ban on women driving and are seen as icons of the Saudi women's rights movement.