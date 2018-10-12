MENASHA, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in connection with a house fire that killed a toddler in Menasha.

A criminal complaint alleges 29-year-old Vernon Williams was drunk and asleep when a 3-year-old, playing with a lighter, started a blanket on fire Sept. 6. That child and a 5-year-old escaped the fire, but an 18-year-old boy was killed.

WLUK-TV reports a neighbor woke Williams who attempted to save the toddler, but couldn't get to him. Williams was treated for burns. Medical personnel say a blood test showed an alcohol content of .25.

Authorities say the child who died had burns covering 70 percent of his body.