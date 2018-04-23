SARALAND, Ala. — An Alabama police department says it's investigating after video showed a black woman being knocked down by police and arrested inside a restaurant.
The NAACP is calling the arrest troubling, and pickets stood outside the restaurant with signs.
A statement from the Saraland Police Department says the city's public safety director and mayor are aware of the arrest and video, which gained traction on social media following a confrontation inside a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday.
Video posted online shows officers arguing with a woman and then wrestling her to the floor as diners look on. Three officers are visible in the video.
It's unclear from the video what caused the dispute, but Mobile-area media quote witnesses as saying the woman objected to being charged for plastic eating utensils.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.