WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing.
Authorities say a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Monday afternoon in the death of a 34-year-old man found lying in the street about 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the men knew one another and that it was an isolated incident.
Officials said Monday the victim had been shot and stabbed. On Tuesday, police say the victim did not suffer gunshot wounds.
