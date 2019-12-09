RACINE, Wis. — A female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine, police said Monday.
Officers are recommending the 38-year-old Racine woman face charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence Friday afternoon. Officials said later the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.
Police have not identified the victim or released additional details about the case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Gudoomiyihii hore ee Minnesota Gud. Arne Carlson: "Waxa ay ila tahay in aan ku fashilanay" in rusheeyayaasha waajib laga dhigo dhismayaasha dhaadheer ee gaboobay.
Carlson laba jeer ayuu codka diidmada ku hor istaagay rusheeyayaasha ka dib markii Waaxda Maamulka Guryaha Dadweynaha ee Minneapolis iyo kooxo kale cabasho ka muujiyeen in qorshahaas aanu wehlin dhaqaale lagu hirgeliyo.
Minneapolis
Ex-Gov. Carlson: 'I think we failed' on requiring sprinklers for old high-rises
Carlson twice vetoed broader sprinkler mandates after the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and other groups complained that retrofit proposals didn't come with any money.
Duluth
Duluth considers conversion therapy ban
The City Council will discuss the issue at Monday night's meeting.
Duluth
Duluth getting its first medical marijuana dispensary
A location could be open 'sometime in 2020.'
Local
Arrest made in Racine homicide
A female suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Racine, police said Monday.