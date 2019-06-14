ROCHESTER, Minn. — Olmsted County sheriff's officials say they've made an arrest in the death of a man found with multiple gunshot wounds along a rural road earlier this year.
The body of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was found by a passing motorist before dawn on March 5. Sheriff Kevin Torgenson said Friday the 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested on a charge of aiding an offender for second-degree murder. He could make a court appearance Friday.
Torgenson says the man is being held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center because of "conflicting relationships" with detainees in Olmsted County.
