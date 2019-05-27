MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they've made an arrest in a fatal stabbing at a bus depot in downtown Minneapolis.
Forty-two-year-old Mesheka Willis died of a stab wound to the chest about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing Sunday. She was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.
The stabbing happened during a busy night downtown. Fans were leaving the Minnesota Lynx basketball game at the Target Center and others were lingering after the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.
Hennepin Avenue Safety Committee member Joe Tamburino says the city has too few police officers assigned downtown during especially busy nights.
