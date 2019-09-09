MILTON, Wis. — Authorities say a driver who crashed into a parked dump truck and killed a passenger in Rock County was suspected of being intoxicated.
The Delavan man was arrested early Sunday in Milton on possible charges of intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death, and other traffic charges.
Twenty-year-old Derek Lee Garber was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Overnight fire destroys synagogue in downtown Duluth
Firefighters were called to the blaze about 2:20 a.m. at the Adas Israel Synagogue. Fire investigators have yet to give a preliminary indication of how the fire began.
National
Conservative group faults Evers on public records
A conservative law firm alleges that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration has taken a step backward in open record compliance.
Local
Bill Killian, who led efforts to create Willow River State Park, dies at 100
Wearing his life jacket and a steel helmet, Bill Killian stood on the deck of the USS Roper and watched as a suicide Japanese aircraft…
Local
Arrest made in fatal Rock County crash
Authorities say a driver who crashed into a parked dump truck and killed a passenger in Rock County was suspected of being intoxicated.
Variety
Blaze destroys synagogue in Minnesota city; cause unknown
Fire officials say a blaze has gutted a historic synagogue in a Minnesota city.