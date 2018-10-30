MADISON, Wis. — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in a downtown Madison parking ramp.
A 21-year-old Madison woman is in custody on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide. She's accused of killing 21-year-old Steven Villegas in the State Street Campus garage early Sunday morning as the annual Halloween Freakfest celebration was wrapping up.
Police were clearing thousands of people from the area when they heard gunfire and found Villegas with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police Chief Mike Koval says the shooting might have been related to a disturbance at Whiskey Jack's Saloon. Authorities say surveillance video and witness information led to the arrest.
