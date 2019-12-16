CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Authorities in suburban Denver say they've made an arrest in the killing of a college student nearly 40 years ago.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest in the 1980 homicide of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski on Monday.
The name of the suspect was not immediately disclosed, but Sheriff Tony Spurlock plans to release more details at a news conference later in the day.
Pruszynski was working as an intern at a radio station when she was killed.
She was found stabbed to death on Jan. 17, 1980 in a field.
Investigators believe she was abducted while walking home from a bus stop after work.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Stocks rise on Wall Street as rally stretches to fourth day
U.S. stocks rallied Monday, rising with European and several Asian markets following surprisingly strong reports on China's economy.
National
Bond granted for Mississippi man tried 6 times in killings
A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was granted bond Monday and will be free for the first time in 22 years.
Business
Damage reported as tornado warnings issued in South
Strong storms snapped off trees and damaged at least one home Monday as forecasters issued a series of tornado warnings in several states on what could be a day of dangerous weather in the Deep South.
National
'Obamacare' tax repeal added to $1.4T wrap-up spending bill
Retired coal miners and longtime opponents of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans are eyeing big wins as top congressional leaders and the Trump White House close in on a deal on a government-wide spending bill that's also carrying lots of overdue Washington business.
National
Federal judge puts pause on Georgia voter roll purges
A federal judge on Monday put a pause on Georgia's planned mass purge of its voting rolls, following an emergency request from a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said in his order that the state should "maintain the status quo."