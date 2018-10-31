Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey intends to reappoint 29-year veteran Medaria Arradondo as the city’s chief of police, assuring him another three years of leading the 900-member department.

Arradondo, the city’s first African-American police chief, took over the department last year in the turmoil that followed the fatal police shooting of Justine Damond, which cost his predecessor, Janeé Harteau, her job. His appointment to serve out the rest of Harteau’s three year term sailed through the Council.

Frey, by most accounts, never seriously considered any other potential candidate. He is expected to announce his decision on Thursday.

Arradondo’s reappointment comes as the popular chief seeks to steady the beleaguered department after a series of high-profile controversies that culminated with the June 23 shooting of Thurman Blevins during a police chase on the city’s North Side.

The move was welcomed by police union president Bob Kroll, who said that while he has had his disagreements with Arradondo, he had been “the best chief that I’ve had to work under in a Federation capacity.”

“He’s the opposite of a narcissist, this isn’t about him and his career,” Kroll said on Wednesday. “This is truly about advancing this department.”