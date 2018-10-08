NEW YORK — The producer of the Oscar-winning "Platoon" has died. Arnold Kopelson was 83.
CBS, of which Kopelson was a board member for more than a decade, confirmed to The Associated Press that Kopelson died Monday. Details were not available.
Kopelson produced the Oliver Stone film about the Vietnam War that came out in 1986 and won four Academy Awards, including one for Kopelson for best picture. His other credits include such 1990s hits as "The Fugitive," a best picture nominee, and "A Perfect Murder."
Kopelson was in the news this summer when a video he shot of media mogul Sumner Redstone became part of a lawsuit involving CBS and whether the 95-year-old Redstone was still able to make decisions.
