EASTON, Pa. — Matt Wilson had 23 points as Army romped past Lafayette 94-74 on Wednesday night. Lonnie Grayson added 21 points for the Black Knights.
Tommy Funk had 19 points and 11 assists for Army (8-10, 3-4 Patriot League). Alex King added 14 points and seven rebounds.
The 94 points were a season best for Army.
Lukas Jarrett had 18 points for the Leopards (11-7, 3-4). Tyrone Perry added 17 points. Neal Quinn had 14 points.
Myles Cherry, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Leopards, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Army plays Navy on the road on Saturday. Lafayette takes on Lehigh on the road on Saturday.
