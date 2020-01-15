ELOY, Ariz. — A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, an Army spokesman said Wednesday.
Lt. Col. Loren Bymer at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.
Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.
Eloy is about 55 (90 kilometers) south of Phoenix.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Former Republican legislator joins race against Craig
Regina Barr announced her campaign after a recruitment push from Republicans inside and outside of the state.
Politics
Sen. Bernie Sanders wins TakeAction Minnesota backing
The prominent progressive group, a powerhouse in DFL politics, is backing the Vermont senator in Minnesota's presidential primary.
National
Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona
A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, an Army spokesman said Wednesday.
National
Democrats disclose new documents ahead of impeachment trial
House Democrats have released documents they obtained from a close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including a handwritten note that mentions asking Ukraine's president to investigate "the Biden case."
National
Warren uses Iowa debate to make case for a female president
Elizabeth Warren made a forceful case for a female president and stood behind her accusation suggesting sexism by progressive rival Bernie Sanders in a Democratic debate that raised gender as a key issue in the sprint to Iowa's presidential caucuses.