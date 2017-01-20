A female soldier is expected to join the Army’s elite 75th Ranger Regiment this spring, service officials said, a first as the U.S. military begins to integrate women into its Special Operations forces.

The woman, whose identity was withheld by the Army, in December became the first female soldier to pass the service’s Ranger Assessment and Selection Program (RASP), which is held at Fort Benning, Ga., and is designed to weed out soldiers who are not capable of meeting the Ranger regiment’s intense mission demands.

The Army declined to release the soldier’s rank, but she was one of three women who went to a 21-day version of the course known as RASP 2 that was established for troops who are staff sergeants and above. It includes training on special tactics, equipment and missions that make the regiment unique, according to the service.

The other version of RASP is eight weeks long, designed for lower-ranking enlisted soldiers, and teaches small-unit tactics, medical treatment and other skills needed on the battlefield.

“Throughout the course all candidates will be screened to ensure that only the best Soldiers are chosen for service in the Ranger Regiment,” according to an Army recruiting website. “Regardless of the course, all candidates must meet the course requirements in order to serve in the Ranger Regiment.”

Army Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, a spokesman for Army Special Operations Command, said the woman will join the regiment, considered to be the Army’s premier light-infantry raid force, after completing her assignment with her current unit. The military website Task & Purpose said the woman is an officer who serves in a combat support role.

Women have previously served in units that were considered “attached” to Ranger operations, most famously in Cultural Support Teams that deployed to Afghanistan and sent female soldiers on overnight raids to search women and collect information. But no woman has ever been considered a part of the regiment. No women have yet passed indoctrination courses for other ground Special Operations forces, such as the Navy SEALs and the Raiders of Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC).

The new assignment will come more than a year after outgoing Defense Secretary Ash Carter opened all combat jobs to women who can meet the requirements.