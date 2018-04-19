FORT POLK, La. — The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the killing of an 18-year-old soldier at Fort Polk in Louisiana.
News outlets report Private Jacob S. Malcolm of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was fatally shot on April 12 in a residence at the base.
Spokeswoman Kim Reischling tells The American Free Press that Malcolm was pronounced dead by the Vernon Parish deputy coroner, and that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.
Malcolm enlisted in Feb. 2017 and was serving as an infantry rifleman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Team, 10th Mountain Division.
