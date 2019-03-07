Army officials inadvertently disclosed sensitive information of hundreds of immigrant recruits from nations such as China and Russia, in a breach that could aid hostile governments in persecuting them or their families, a lawmaker and former U.S. officials said.

A spreadsheet intended for internal coordination was accidentally sent to recruits and contained names, full Social Security numbers and enlistment dates. The list was sent out at least three times between July 2017 and January 2018.

The breach prompted at least a dozen asylum claims amid concern that if the list were intercepted and recruits are forced to return to autocratic nations such as China or Russia, their enlistments could be used to punish recruits or their families, said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., a State Department official under President Barack Obama. “If that list is floating out there, it would potentially be incredibly dangerous for [recruits]. In some countries, it can even be a death sentence.”

The list contained sensitive data of more than 4,200 immigrant recruits. Of those, more than 900 Chinese Mandarin speakers and dozens of Russian speakers are on the spreadsheet, according to a copy obtained by the Post.

The Army negligently gave sensitive personnel information to recruits that the Pentagon said present elevated security risk, which could then become a propaganda victory for adversarial governments.

Chinese citizens found to seriously breach national security are subject to the death penalty. Punishment for foreign collusion in China ranges from 10 years to life in prison.

The Army said recruiting officials “ensured corrective actions were taken.”