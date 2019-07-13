During the Apollo space program, 12 men walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972.Neil Armstrong was the first and GeneCernan was the last to leave the lunar surface. Eight have died.
The moonwalkers were:
Apollo 11 (1969)
— NeilArmstrong. Died in 2012.
— BuzzAldrin
Apollo 12 (1969)
— Charles "Pete" Conrad. Died in 1999.
— Alan Bean. Died in 2018.
Apollo 14 (1971)
— Alan Shepard. Died in 1998
— Edgar Mitchell. Died in 2016.
Apollo 15 (1971)
— DavidScott
— James Irwin. Died in 1991.
Apollo 16 (1972)
— John Young. Died in 2018.
— Charles Duke
Apollo 17 (1972)
— Eugene Cernan. Died in 2017.
— Harrison "Jack" Schmitt
