Ellen Tauscher, 67, a moderate California Democrat who helped blaze a trail for women in finance and was elected to seven terms in the U.S. House, then resigned in 2009 to join the State Department as a senior arms-control adviser to President Barack Obama, died April 29 at a hospital in Palo Alto, Calif.

On Facebook, Tauscher said she was being treated for a complication from her 2010 surgery for esophageal cancer.

A former investment banker and stockbroker, Tauscher was one of the first women to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, and — at 25 — the youngest. Elected to the House in 1996, she represented eastern San Francisco suburbs previously controlled by the GOP and espoused a pro-business, socially liberal political philosophy.

Known for a witty and sometimes blunt speaking style, Tauscher said she drew on her Wall Street experience to cut deals, often across the aisle, and served as chairwoman of the centrist New Democrat Coalition.

She spent much of her time in Congress focused on missile defense and nuclear weapons issues, a specialty she developed in part because her district included Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a center of nuclear weapons research, as well as Travis Air Force Base.

Tauscher chaired the Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces and, after the Democrats took control of the House in 2006, often served as speaker pro tempore, presiding over contentious debates on climate change, covert wiretapping and the 2008 financial bailout.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right, and former U.S. Rep. Ellen Tauscher outside City Hall in San Francisco last November. Tauscher died April 29 at Stanford University Medical Center.

"She could often be seen on C-Span, hammer in hand, peering sternly at colleagues over her glasses, as she maneuvered deftly through a barrage of parliamentary inquiries or disputes among members about who was controlling the floor at any particular moment," New York Times reported in June 2009, after Tauscher wielded the gavel one last time before joining the State Department.

As undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, she was credited with playing a key role in arms-reduction talks with Russia, which culminated with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in 2010.

The pact marked the first major nuclear-arms control treaty between both sides in nearly two decades, capping the number of deployed, long-range nuclear warheads and setting new limits on nuclear missiles, bombers, launchers and submarines.

Ellen O'Kane was born in Newark on Nov. 15, 1951.

Damon Keith, 96, one of the most prominent black judges on the federal bench, who upheld civil rights and civil liberties in influential rulings that included a 1971 decision barring the Nixon administration from conducting warrantless domestic wiretaps, died April 28 at his home in Detroit.

The cause was complications from leukemia and heart disease.

Keith served in the federal judiciary for more than 50 years beginning in 1967, when President Lyndon Johnson named him to the U.S. District Court in Detroit, with jurisdiction over Eastern Michigan. Ten years later, President Jimmy Carter elevated him to the Sixth U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Keith took senior status in 1995 but continued hearing cases, including on secret deportation hearings for alleged 9/11 terrorists. The George W. Bush administration, he declared, had unconstitutionally sought to "uproot people's lives, outside the public eye, and behind a closed door."

"Democracies die behind closed doors," he wrote in the oft-cited 2002 majority opinion. The case provided a sort of legal bookend to his decision in the civil liberties case during the Nixon administration, which had helped propel him to national attention. In 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Keith's ruling ordering the government to turn over transcripts of conversations it had recorded in the course of investigating a radical group accused of planning to bomb a CIA office in Michigan.

Keith credited his drive in large part to his father, who worked for $5 a day in a Ford Motor plant and implored his son to go to college. Another important mentor was future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who frequented Howard University when Keith was a law student there in the late 1940s.

"Thurgood would say, 'When you finish Howard Law, I want you to use the law as a means for social change,' " Keith told the Washington Post in 2016. "That is what I've tried to do in my lifetime."

He venerated the Constitution as a way toward equality for blacks who had been excluded from schools, professions, neighborhoods, politics and other arenas of civic life. In 1971, he ordered that about 10,000 of the 24,000 students in the Pontiac, Mich., public school system be bused to achieve racial integration. It was one of the first such orders in the North.

Shortly before the order took affect, 10 Pontiac school buses were firebombed, a crime for which five Ku Klux Klansmen were later convicted. Keith received death threats.

The Supreme Court declined to review the case, allowing busing to proceed.

Keith endured racism throughout his career — from his time as a janitor at the Detroit News, where a white reporter derisively told him that he should "keep mopping" instead of studying for the bar exam, to an incident at a 1991 conference on the Constitution's bicentennial, where he was mistaken for a parking attendant.

Keith was born in Detroit on July 4, 1922.

