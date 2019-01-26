YEREVAN, Armenia — A leader of a small political party in Armenia has died in prison after going on a hunger strike nearly two months ago.
The Armenian prison service said 51-year-old Mher Yegiazarian died early Saturday, 52 days after he started his hunger strike.
Yegiazarian was vice president of a political party formed last summer, the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia.
He was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with extorting sums of up to $10,000 that authorities alleged were used as bribes for obtaining employment or other services.
Yegiazarian denied the charges.
He went on the hunger strike the day after his arrest.
