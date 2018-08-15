YEREVAN, Armenia — Police in Armenia say that they have detained a man on charges of assaulting and injuring police officers in an incident that followed an attack on a group of gay people.
Police said the incident happened Tuesday after they detained a suspect in an attack on a group of gay people in central Yerevan.
Following the arrest, a group of people went to a police station where the suspect was being held in an apparent bid to avenge the attack.
Police said in Wednesday's statement that two police officers were injured in the resulting scuffle, and one of them was hospitalized.
Homosexuality is legal in Armenia, but many LGBT Armenians complain about intolerance of their identity.
