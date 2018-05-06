Two masked men pulled off an armed robbery at a Brooklyn Center bank and fled in a vehicle with no license plates, authorities said Sunday.

The holdup occurred about 11:25 a.m. Friday at the Bremer Bank branch on Brooklyn Boulevard just north of Hwy. 100, according to Police Cmdr. Richard Gabler. The two remain at large.

Gabler said at least one of the men had a handgun. The suspects left with an unknown amount of cash, he added.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the suspects. Gabler said both were dressed in all black, with one having on a black mask and the other a white mask.

They were last seen in a black sport-utility vehicle heading south on Xerxes Avenue N., according to emergency dispatch audio.