BELOIT, Wis. — Authorities say an armed robber forced three employees to stand in a walk-in cooler while he stole money from a bar in Beloit.

Beloit police say they received the report around 10 a.m. Friday at Hanson's Bar and Grill. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An employee told police the robber walked in, pointed a gun, directed two employees into a walk-in cooler and took their cell phones. The robber allegedly told a third employee to empty the cash register and then made him go into the cooler.

No injuries were reported.