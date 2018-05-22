PARIS — French authorities say a group of men who threatened police officers with guns in Marseille is still at large and might have abducted someone during its commando-style operation.
Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux says that about 10 gunmen, some wearing police armbands, shot into the air outside a housing project in the southern city on Monday evening and twice pointed their weapons at intervening police officers.
Tarabeux said at a news conference on Tuesday that a witness reported seeing a man he recognized as a lookout for neighborhood drug dealers being forced into the trunk of a car.
The prosecutor says the gang's "intimidation" tactic probably was linked to drug trafficking.
Police officials have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the gunfire.
