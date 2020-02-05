MEXICO CITY — Two armed men stole 10 guns from a police station in a Mexico City suburb after tying up the officer on duty early Wednesday.
The city government of Tlalnepantla said in a statement that it had asked the Mexico state prosecutor's office to investigate the theft. The statement did not specify what type of guns were stolen, but local police typically carry pistols.
The city's police department also opened an internal investigation to determine whether any city employees were involved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Plane skids off Istanbul runway; 120 hurt
A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday as it tried to land in bad weather in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the smashed plane and authorities said 120 people were sent to the hospital with injuries.
World
Iraqi officials say Baghdad wants to minimize reliance on US
The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said, amid a crisis of mistrust between Washington and Baghdad after an American strike killed a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander.
World
Vatican seeks to explain absence of aide after book scandal
The Vatican sought Wednesday to explain the absence of a key member of Pope Francis' protocol team following his role in a controversial book on priestly celibacy co-written by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.
World
Armed men tie up officer, steal 10 police guns in Mexico
Two armed men stole 10 guns from a police station in a Mexico City suburb after tying up the officer on duty early Wednesday.
Nation
2 jets with Americans escaping virus zone land in California
Two jets carrying about 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at an Air Force base in Northern California. Some will be quarantined at a hotel on the base for 14 days while others will be quarantined at a Southern California military base, officials said.