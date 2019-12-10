MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says at least five heavily armed men attacked security forces stationed outside the presidential palace in what appears to be an attempt to storm the heavily fortified residential and office complex.
Security forces repelled the assault and killed at least three of the attackers while gunfire could be heard in the area nearby, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
Two of the attackers have moved to positions at the nearby parking lot of the SYL hotel amid gunfire. They've not managed to penetrate the hotel compound and gunfight is still going on, said Hussein.
