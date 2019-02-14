NEENAH, Wis. — Police used an armored vehicle to break into a Neenah home where an armed, intoxicated man was threatening to shoot law enforcement officers.

Authorities were called to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by an individual who told them the man, in his early 30s, was making threats and had several weapons in his possession. Police say the man barricaded himself in the home and threatened to shoot any officers who attempted to enter the residence.

Neenah tactical officers and five other agencies responded. After several hours of failed negotiations with the man the armored vehicle breached the front door and the suspect surrendered.