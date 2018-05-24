FOX CROSSING, Wis. — State justice officials say a police officer in the Fox Valley has fatally shot a suspect.

The Department of Justice says Fox Crossing police responded to a report of a man threatening people at Fritze Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say numerous people called about a man who they said was acting erratically and was armed with a knife.

WLUK-TV reports authorities say the suspect was shot after police confronted him on the park's Trestle Trail and died at the scene.

The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave, per the department's policies. The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The Trestle Trail is the place where three people were shot and killed three years ago by a shooter who took his own life.