WYNNE, Ark. — Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase along a road in eastern Arkansas.

Cross County officials say the twins were stillborn 6 to 8 weeks before reaching full term. The sheriff's office says that after it released information about items found with the twins, the agency was led to 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed of Wynne.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab says there were no illegal substances in the bodies, which were found Feb. 16 in a purple suitcase along a county road near Wynne, 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

Cross County jail records show Reed was booked Thursday. No lawyer was listed for her.