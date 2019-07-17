Louisiana grabbed the headlines from former Hurricane Barry. But the super-soggy storm made history in Arkansas where it unloaded nearly 15 inches of rain, a record for a tropical weather system in the Razorback state.

Arkansas is the fifth state to post a new tropical storm or hurricane rainfall record since 2017, joining Texas, Hawaii, North Carolina and South Carolina. These exceptional rainstorms keep happening and appear to be part of a trend toward more extreme events, connected to climate change.

Barry's remnants dumped 14.58 inches of rain on Murfreesboro, Ark., which is about 100 miles southwest of Little Rock. This preliminary report (which will require verification by the National Weather Service) topped Arkansas' previous record rain of 13.91 inches set in 1989 from the remnants of Tropical Storm Allison.

Much of Barry's rain hit Arkansas on Monday and Tuesday, and the torrents unleashed severe flash flooding in the southwest part of the state. Many businesses were engulfed by floodwaters in the city of Nashville, about 13 miles southwest of Murfreesboro. Water poured into its city hall and both the city's police station and jail were submerged. Barry joins hurricanes Harvey, Lane and Florence in establishing state rainfall records for tropical weather systems.

The 2018 National Climate Assessment, published by the Trump administration, concluded, "the amount of rainfall associated with a given storm is … projected to increase."

Barry's overall rainfall footprint was enormous. It produced more than 9 inches of rain in Alabama, 13 inches in Mississippi, and 23.58 inches in southwest Louisiana — although this was not a tropical storm record.