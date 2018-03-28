LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawyers for the state of Arkansas say an inmate is trying to "frustrate" the enforcement of the states's execution law by raising appeals the state and U.S. supreme courts have already considered.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on March 1 dissolved a stay of execution for Don Davis, who was convicted in 1992 of killing a northwest Arkansas woman. Davis says he didn't receive aid from an independent mental health provider during his trial, but the state contends he wasn't entitled to it.

Davis last week asked the Arkansas high court to set aside the effect of its ruling so he could take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a filing Wednesday, lawyers for Arkansas said courts affirmed Davis' conviction and sentence during cases resolved in 1994 and 2011.