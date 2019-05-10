JONESBORO, Ark. — Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas, say an internal investigation is underway after an officer shot and wounded a police dog last month during a training session.
Police say the dog, named Rocket, is trained to respond to gunfire and that he charged an officer who was firing his gun as part of training. Police spokeswoman Sally Smith says the dog did not respond to the officer's commands, and the officer shot him.
The Jonesboro Sun reports that the dog did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer who shot the dog was not hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Federal judge keeps UAW lawsuit over plant closings in Ohio
A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the United Auto Workers against General Motors over the closing of three plants should be heard in Ohio.
National
Montana governor OKs bills investing $400M in infrastructure
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed a series of bills Friday that allow for spending nearly $400 million on buildings, bridges and water systems across the state — an effort aimed at creating jobs, boosting the state's economy and clearing up a backlog of needed work.
National
Prosecutors: No charges yet in shooting of 2 Indiana judges
Indianapolis prosecutors say more evidence is needed before they can decide whether to charge two men who were arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of two judges.
National
Arms control, Venezuela, Iran high on Pompeo's Russia agenda
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head to Russia next week for talks with President Vladimir Putin amid heightened U.S.-Russia tensions over the crisis in Venezuela and the Trump administration's hardline policy on Iran, the State Department said Friday.
National
Company comes to aid of students offered jelly sandwiches
The yogurt company Chobani plans to pay the school lunch debts of low-income families with students attending a district that made headlines by announcing children who owe money would get cold sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches instead of a hot meal, the mayor's office confirmed Friday.