HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — An Arkansas man faces a murder charge after sheriff's deputies said they found a body in his car during an April traffic stop.

The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports Tuesday that 58-year-old Keith Ashlock has been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found evidence of a crime scene at his home.

Authorities identified the body as 65-year-old Jimmy Fryar.

The Garland County Sheriff's Office says Ashlock fled when a deputy tried to stop him April 30 for driving a vehicle with an unauthorized vanity license plate. Ashlock crashed through the gate of a condominium complex and was arrested on the roof of a condo.

Ashlock is being held on $200,000 bond. He's also charged with fleeing police, criminal mischief and obstruction. The public defender's office is representing him and declined comment.