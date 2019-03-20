LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.
The bill approved by the House on Tuesday by a 64-7 vote would require a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one.
The course would be taught in what the legislation calls a "nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students."
A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn't require schools to do so.
The measure approved Tuesday now heads to the Senate.
