BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The son of an Arkansas congressman has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges.
James Phillip Womack was sentenced last week in northwest Arkansas. The 31-year-old is the son of Republican Rep. Steve Womack, who represents northwest Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District.
The younger Womack was arrested last year on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine or cocaine. His attorney, Shane Wilkinson, says his client is "just a young man that has an addiction."
The congressman said in a statement that he loves his son unconditionally and that he respects the decision of the court.
