PHOENIX — An Arizona woman has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison in connection with a bank fraud scheme that involved a former star on the "Property Wars" reality TV show.
Prosecutors say 44-year-old Veronica Castro also was ordered Monday to pay more than $1 million in restitution.
Castro previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud along with co-defendant Scott Menaged, the former TV program star.
Menaged in December was sentenced to 17 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $33 million in restitution to banks and more than 200 investors.
Menaged owned and operated furniture stores in the Phoenix metro area. Castro was a longtime employee.
Prosecutors say Castro helped Menaged create fake credit applications and receipts to submit to banks and conceal the fraud.
