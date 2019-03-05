In Saturday night's game between the Gophers and Arizona State, a huge collision left one player with stitches and another with a suspension.

Early in the second period at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Arizona State defenseman Jacob Wilson took out Gophers freshman Sampo Ranta high on the play. Ranta was clearly shaken and had to go back to the locker room for most of the period for stitches under his chin. Ranta eventually returned to the game, which shocked coach Bob Motzko, who was not pleased with what he termed some "dirty hits" from ASU throughout the weekend.

Wilson earned a five-minute major for contact to the head and a game disqualification, which came with an automatic one-game suspension. But the WCHA, which independent ASU aligns with for disciplinary action, added one more game on to Wilson's suspension. That means Wilson will not play again unless his team reaches the NCAA Frozen Four.

Even more interesting about Wilson and Ranta: The two were teammates for a season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Motzko lamented three injuries to his players thanks to ASU as the Gophers head into the Big Ten tournament this weekend. But the No. 3 seed is still riding a five-of-six-game win streak as it faces No. 6 seed Michigan at home.