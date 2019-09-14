PHOENIX — Indian Sikh immigrant Rana Singh Sodhi still preaches love and tolerance 18 years after his brother was gunned down in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by a man who mistook him for a Muslim because of his turban and beard.

Sodhi says he spent much of the first year after his brother Balbir Singh Sodhi's death speaking at schools and houses of worship, aiming to create more public awareness about their faith.

Often working through the Arizona Interfaith Movement, Sodhi has been recognized by the state's chapter of the Anti-Defamation League and by the White House under President Barack Obama.

Frank Roque is serving life in prison for killing Balbir at his Mesa, Arizona, gas station on Sept. 15, 2001.