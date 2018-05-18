WILLCOX, Ariz. — The National Park Service says the scenic Chiricahua National Monument is reopening this weekend after it was closed for a few days due to an area wildland fire.
Park officials say the monument located 37 miles southeast of the small community of Willcox is reopening on Saturday. The park has been closed due to a fire that began May 12 on private land and quickly spread into the park in southeastern Arizona. No park structures were burned.
