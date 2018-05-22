STILLWATER, Okla. — Bianca Pagdanganan delivered for the second straight day with a birdie on the final hole Tuesday for a 1-up victory that enabled Arizona to knock off top-seeded UCLA and advance to the semifinals of the NCAA women's golf championship.
Pagdanganan made eagle on the par-5 18th at Karsten Creek that got Arizona into a playoff for the final spot in quarterfinals, rallying from a late deficit to defeat Patty Tavatanakit in the fifth and final match for a 3-2 victory.
Arizona moved on to play Stanford, which beat Northwestern when Andrea Lee won the final match for a 3-2 victory by the Cardinal.
Southern California defeated Duke, 3-1-1, to advance to the semifinals against Alabama, a 4-1 winner over Kent State.
