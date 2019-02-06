PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area aquatic facility says it's temporarily closing following the death of four dolphins since it opened in 2016.
Officials with Dolphinaris Arizona announced Tuesday that the facility will voluntarily close Friday but there isn't an immediate timetable for reopening.
They say an outside panel of experts will reevaluate the facility, environmental factors and all aspects of animal welfare at the facility located on tribal land near Scottsdale.
A 22-year-old dolphin on loan to Dolphinaris Arizona died last Thursday and more than 100 protesters demonstrated outside the facility on Saturday, calling for its closure.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Police: Pilot in fatal California crash had fake records
The man piloting a small plane that broke apart over a Southern California neighborhood had false credentials identifying him as a retired Chicago police officer, authorities said Tuesday.
Variety
Arizona facility temporarily closing after 4th dolphin death
After the death of a fourth dolphin, a Phoenix-area aquatic facility announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close for a reevaluation by an outside panel of experts.
Music
R. Kelly plans tour for Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand
R. Kelly is announcing a new tour, but it won't be in the United States.
Variety
Lunar New Year allows US companies to find prosperity too
As Asian-Americans across the U.S. mark the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, they can celebrate by eating Mickey Mouse-shaped tofu, sporting a pair of Year…
National
Beto O'Rourke says he'll decide on 2020 run by month's end
Breaking months of near-silence about his political future, Democrat Beto O'Rourke said Tuesday that he would announce his decision about a 2020 presidential run "before the end of the month" and suggested he's leaning toward it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.