GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man and his wife are suing a Phoenix suburb and three of its police officers for alleged excessive force during a 2017 traffic stop.

A lawyer for the couple says body camera video shows police officers using a stun gun 11 times on then-37-year-old Johnny Wheatcroft after he questioned why he had to provide identification.

Glendale police say Wheatcroft was seen reaching under his seat for a backpack and "continued to argue, yell and physically resist" the officers as they tried to remove him from the vehicle.

A federal lawsuit says police used excessive force and violated Wheatcroft's civil rights.

It also says Wheatcroft's wife and two children saw the traffic stop and still suffer from trauma.

The suit seeks damages to be determined at trial.