PRINCETON, N.J. — Richmond Aririguzoh scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting to lead Princeton to a 71-62 win over Lehigh on Sunday night.
Jaelin Llewellyn and Ryan Schwieger added 12 points apiece and Drew Friberg had 11 off the bench for the Tigers (4-8), who have won three of four heading into Ivy League play.
Evan Taylor scored 14 points and Jordan Cohen added 13 for the Mountain Hawks (3-9), who take a seven-game losing streak into Patriot League play. Jeameril Wilson and James Karnik scored 12 points apiece.
Lehigh had 20 turnovers the Tigers turned into 23 points. Prince went 10 of 27 from 3-point range with Llewellyn and Friberg going 3 of 6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Beckham's Inter Miami taps Diego Alonso as first coach
David Beckham's new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso.
Vikings
Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach
Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were "winning off the field." More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club's "culture."
Gophers
UConn ends decade where it began: No. 1 in women's Top 25
UConn finished off the decade in the same spot where it began — No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
Outdoors
Minneapolis rower part of team that crossed perilous Drake Passage
As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake Passage with nothing other than manpower.
Vikings
'Pick your poison.' Vikings blitzes set up Hunter, others for success
Safety Harrison Smith shrugged, caught between the logical half of his brain and the passionate side that badly wanted a shutout after his Vikings defense