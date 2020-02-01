PRINCETON, N.J. — Richmond Aririguzoh registered 13 points and three assists as Princeton routed Dartmouth 66-44 on Friday night.
Ryan Schwieger had 12 points for Princeton (8-8, 3-0 Ivy League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Ethan Wright added eight rebounds.
Dartmouth totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Trevon Ary-Turner had 11 points for the Big Green (7-11, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Chris Knight added 10 points.
Princeton plays Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth matches up against Penn on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.