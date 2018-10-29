After mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and then breaking off her engagement to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande is reemerging with a world concert tour that will bring her to St. Paul on April 17.

The tour is in support of Grande’s new album, “Sweetener,” which debuted at No. 1 in August.

The 25-year-old singer with the grand voice last performed in the Twin Cities in March 2017 at the Xcel Energy Center, two months before a suicide bumber killed 22 fans at her concert in Manchaster, England, a tragedy from which she has slowly made her return into the public eye.

She will return to the X about one month into her new tour, which begins in Albany, N.Y., on March 18.

A pre-sale for American Express cardholders runs from 10 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Ticketmaster outlets and Xcel Energy Center box office. Prices have not yet been announced.