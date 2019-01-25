JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police say an argument between two men over a woman led to a fatal shooting.
Authorities say 41-year-old Clifford Grice was shot multiple times outside his home on Janesville's south side Wednesday. A 39-year-old Browntown man is in custody. Police say a woman who had ended a relationship with the suspect and started seeing Grice was present during the argument and called 911 after the shooting.
The suspect fled in his vehicle following the shooting and was later spotted near Monroe. Green County sheriff's deputies pursued the suspect for about 20 minutes before cornering him at a campground near Brodhead. He's being held in the Rock County Jail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minn. program uses 'elite' sport of squash to open doors for inner-city youths
Beyond Walls, operating out of the University of Minnesota's Recreation and Wellness Center, looks to sharpen skills and academics.
Variety
Firefighter rescues dog from icy banks of Milwaukee River
Authorities say a dog that fell into the freezing waters of a Wisconsin river clung to an ice ledge for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.
Local
Minnesota man gets 14-year federal sentence for stalking
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal stalking charges.
East Metro
Charges: Bingo hall manager, employees stole from Roseville youth hockey group
The three women are accused of taking thousands of dollars for personal use and gambling.
Local
Ellison: Minnesota receiving $3.1 million in settlements with Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson
Minnesota was among dozens of states to file suit against the two health companies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.