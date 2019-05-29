BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Authorities in Argentina say they have detained one of the chief pediatricians at a respected children's hospital for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.
The Security Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that police detained the 55-year-old doctor Tuesday at the Garrahan children's hospital in Buenos Aires.
The man's name has not been disclosed. He is accused of producing and distributing child pornography, including images of 6-month-old babies taken at the hospital.
Officials say the doctor was detained with help from the FBI and authorities in Brazil as part of a joint operation to break up a child pornography ring.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China dangles a potentially harmful new threat in trade war
Facing new trade sanctions and a U.S. clampdown on its top telecommunications company, China issued a pointed reminder Wednesday that it has yet to unleash all its weapons in its trade war with the Trump administration.
World
South Africa's president names Cabinet that is 50% women
South Africa's president on Wednesday named a trimmed-down Cabinet that is 50% women, making the country's one of few in the world to be "gender-balanced."
World
Report: Boat sinks in Danube in Hungary, 34 on board
Hungarian media say a boat has capsized and sunk in the Danube River in Budapest, with 34 people on board, including passengers and crew.
World
Argentine pediatrician detained for child pornography
Authorities in Argentina say they have detained one of the chief pediatricians at a respected children's hospital for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.
World
Israel's political crisis could trigger a new election
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a deadline at midnight Wednesday to form a new governing coalition as he tried to stave off a crisis that could trigger an unprecedented second election this year or even force the longtime leader to step down.